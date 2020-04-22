S. Korea Hopes Ramadan Will Help Enhance Solidarity, Tolerance amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea expressed hopes that the Islamic sacred month of Ramadan that began on Friday will offer an opportunity for enhanced international solidarity and a spirit of tolerance that is necessary in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and restoring public safety.In a message posted on its official Twitter account, the Foreign Ministry said fasting during Ramadan is meant to bring people's hearts closer together and bolster solidarity and tolerance toward neighbors in need.Emphasizing that the meaning of Ramadan this year holds special significance amid the global health crisis, the ministry thanked all volunteer medical personnel and laborers assisting others on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19.While the ministry has hosted an "iftar" dinner, the evening meal to end the daily Ramadan fast at sunset, for ambassadors from Islamic nations during Ramadan since 2004, it's unlikely the annual event will be held this year due to the outbreak.