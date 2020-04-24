Top Office: Inter-Korean Cooperation on COVID-19 Not Subject to Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says South Korea’s plan to cooperate with North Korea on tackling COVID-19 is not subject to sanctions because it is a humanitarian matter.A senior official at the top office made the remark to reporters on Tuesday after being asked about whether such a plan could go against U.S. sanctions on the North.The official said Seoul has held close discussions with Washington on projects to link inter-Korean railways as he cited that many had raised concerns such projects could hit snags if opposed by the U.S.The official added that individual visits to the North are also not subject to U.S. sanctions, adding that Seoul and Washington continuously held talks on the issue.On the government's plan to transform the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) into an international peace zone, the official said it is actively supported by the international community.The remarks come a day after President Moon Jae-in revealed his intent to pursue inter-Korean cooperation projects, including jointly tackling COVID-19, connecting South-North railways and creating the global peace zone.Moon made the statement as Monday marked the two-year anniversary of his first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.