PM Chung Orders Quarantine Steps for Areas with Undocumented Immigrants

Write: 2020-04-29 10:36:38Update: 2020-04-29 11:52:15

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has ordered thorough quarantine measures for areas that have a large population of undocumented immigrants, citing such groups as blind spots in COVID-19 efforts.  

Chung issued the order while chairing a pan-government Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters meeting on COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Chung also instructed government agencies to implement steps so that undocumented immigrants can be provided with masks and treated at clinics or other medical organizations without having to worry about their status. 

Chung said some 380-thousand undocumented immigrants are estimated to be living in the nation. He added that they are a blind spot in efforts to tackle COVID-19 as infections could occur and spread if they fail to visit clinics, even if they suffer from symptoms, due to their status.

Chung cited that Singapore has recently witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases originating from cramped migrant worker dorms.
