Photo : YONHAP News

This year's Daejong Film Awards, also known as the Grand Bell Awards, is scheduled to take place in June after being postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.The organizing committee of the prestigious film event said on Thursday that the 56th Daejong Film Awards will take place on June 3 in Seoul.The committee said it will limit the attendees for the safety of the audience and actors.Five movies⁠—"Parasite," "Extreme Job," "House of Hummingbird," "Innocent Witness" and "Forbidden Dream"⁠—are nominated for Best Film.The Daejong Film Awards was initially scheduled for February 25 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.