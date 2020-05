Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the nation's total infections to ten-thousand-793.The number of daily new cases has been under 20 for 16 straight days.According to the Korea Centers for Disease and Prevention, ten of the 13 new cases were imported, including five cases detected at airport screening. Three cases were reported in Daegu.The COVID-19 death toll remained at 250 with no deaths reported the previous day.Sixty more people have recovered from the disease and been released from quarantine, raising the number of cured patients to nine-thousand-183.