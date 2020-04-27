S. Korea to Maintain 'Highest' Alert Level for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Sunday it will maintain its alert level on COVID-19 at the highest "red" for the time being, even after easing social distancing guidelines.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo issued the position during a press briefing after announcing the government's decision to end strict social distancing rules and implement a "distancing in daily life" plan from Wednesday.Park said that the government and the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe they need to watch the virus situation a little longer before lowering the alert level.The minister said that the government will decide on whether to lower the alert level through consultation with health authorities and experts after a comprehensive review of daily infections and other factors.