Domestic

S. Korea to Maintain 'Highest' Alert Level for COVID-19

Write: 2020-05-04 09:05:01Update: 2020-05-04 10:53:29

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Sunday it will maintain its alert level on COVID-19 at the highest "red" for the time being, even after easing social distancing guidelines.  

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo issued the position during a press briefing after announcing the government's decision to end strict social distancing rules and implement a "distancing in daily life" plan from Wednesday.

Park said that the government and the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe they need to watch the virus situation a little longer before lowering the alert level. 

The minister said that the government will decide on whether to lower the alert level through consultation with health authorities and experts after a comprehensive review of daily infections and other factors.
