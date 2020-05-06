Gyeonggi Province Issues 'No Assembly' Orders for Clubs, Bars

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province issued a "no assembly" order for clubs and entertainment facilities on Sunday after a recent spike in coronavirus cases linked to clubs and bars in Seoul's Itaewon district.Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung announced the administrative order on Sunday during an online emergency press briefing, saying the measure will be effective immediately and remain in place for two weeks.Under the measure, all entertainment facilities, including clubs, bars and restaurants, are banned from hosting "crowds of people," which virtually suspends their businesses.The governor said that it is an inevitable measure to prevent any spread of infections and to avoid the balloon effect in Gyeonggi Province following Seoul City's similar administrative order.The provincial government also ordered those who recently visited six clubs in the Itaewon district and another in the Gangnam district not to come into contact with others and to get tested.