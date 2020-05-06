Education, Quarantine Authorities to Mull Whether to Delay Resuming Physical Classes

Photo : YONHAP News

The Education Ministry and quarantine authorities will discuss on Monday whether or not to delay the reopening of physical classrooms in the wake of a cluster of COVID-19 infections linked to Itaewon clubs.In a video conference with quarantine experts, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae will go over whether the resumption of physical classes should be put off and if so, for how long.The meeting comes as offline classes are set to resume from this Wednesday, starting with high school seniors.Following the latest cluster of COVID-19 infections, parents have voiced the need for the government to again delay reopening physical classrooms.As of Sunday evening, more than 150-thousand people signed an online petition on the presidential office’s website that called for physical classes to be further delayed.On her Facebook earlier on Sunday, the education minister said she understands that many parents have grown concerned over the recent cases of COVID-19 connected to Itaewon clubs. She said the government will carefully review the matter of resuming physical classes, stressing that the safety of students comes first.