Authorities Urge People Linked to Itaewon Club District to Get COVID-19 Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea urged people who have either visited the nightlife district in Seoul's Itaewon area or had contact with someone who did to immediately get tested for COVID-19.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip made the call during a meeting with officials on Thursday, adding that the tense situation following the latest cluster of infections linked to Itaewon continues.Kim said the nation is undergoing the painful experience of realizing that one or two people's hesitation could bring great danger.Stressing that all COVID-19 tests are being conducted anonymously, the vice minister also urged workers at places frequented by many people, namely educational, religious and indoor sports facilities, to voluntarily get tested.Some 35-thousand people linked to Itaewon have so far been tested, of which 131 were found to have contracted the virus.