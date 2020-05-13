S. Korea Provides COVID-19 Information in 12 Languages

Menu Content

Write: 2020-05-14 14:58:06Update: 2020-05-14 16:54:18

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is now providing information related to the novel coronavirus in 12 different languages.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family revealed Thursday that it received a very positive response from the public after providing COVID-19 information and related materials in a dozen different languages for multicultural families and immigrants in the country.

The ministry has been aiding the government's anti-virus measures since January by providing counseling, interpretation and translation services.

As of Monday, nine-thousand-520 coronavirus-related counseling cases had been handled, five-thousand-350 interpretation cases in public clinics and 35 cases of translating instructions.

The ministry also translated quarantine agreement forms and instructions for self-diagnosis applications while publishing instructions on how to apply for emergency financial aid as well as health-related materials for foreign students in 12 languages.

Kim Kwon-young, a senior ministry official, said they are willing to actively provide translated information to immigrants and foreign workers who are not familiar with the Korean language.
