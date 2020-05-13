S. Korea Provides COVID-19 Information in 12 Languages

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is now providing information related to the novel coronavirus in 12 different languages.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family revealed Thursday that it received a very positive response from the public after providing COVID-19 information and related materials in a dozen different languages for multicultural families and immigrants in the country.The ministry has been aiding the government's anti-virus measures since January by providing counseling, interpretation and translation services.As of Monday, nine-thousand-520 coronavirus-related counseling cases had been handled, five-thousand-350 interpretation cases in public clinics and 35 cases of translating instructions.The ministry also translated quarantine agreement forms and instructions for self-diagnosis applications while publishing instructions on how to apply for emergency financial aid as well as health-related materials for foreign students in 12 languages.Kim Kwon-young, a senior ministry official, said they are willing to actively provide translated information to immigrants and foreign workers who are not familiar with the Korean language.