Photo : YONHAP News

The oldest COVID-19 patient in South Korea was expected to be released on Friday after making a full recovery.The 104-year-old woman, identified only by her surname Choi, was in the process of being discharged after an over two-month long battle with COVID-19, according to the Pohang Medical Center in North Gyeongsang Province.Choi, who had been receiving care at a nursing home in Gyeongsan in the same province since 2012, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 10 after a cluster broke out in the facility.She suffered from pneumonia and enteritis and had to be put on a ventilator before her condition began to improve.