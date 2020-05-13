FAO: N. Korea among 47 Countries Facing Food Shortage due to COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO) said on Monday that around 183 million people in 47 countries, including North Korea, are facing the possibility of severe food insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The UN food agency presented the assessment in its report on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the food crisis.The report released on the FAO's website said that the pandemic is beginning to affect people's access to food even in advanced nations, citing that border closures and disruptions in global supply chains have restricted access to farm products.It added that the world cannot wait until it finishes dealing with the health impacts before it turns to food security.The FAO estimated that around 350 million dollars will be needed this year to provide necessary assistance to those countries facing a looming crisis.