Gov't to Discuss US-China Tensions Affecting Korean Diplomacy

Photo : YONHAP News

There are growing concerns that escalating tensions between the United States and China amid the coronavirus pandemic will put a burden on South Korea's diplomacy.The Seoul government is set to hold a meeting of related agencies this week to discuss response measures to the U.S.-China discord.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul said Tuesday that Minister Kang Kyung-wha will attend a session of the integrated Strategic Coordination Meeting on Foreign Affairs on Thursday to discuss complex global issues that have emerged during these uncertain times.The meeting is expected to address the U.S. Economic Prosperity Network, an economic bloc initiative that excludes China, as well as the simmering conflict between Washington and Beijing over China's newly proposed controversial security law for Hong Kong.There are concerns South Korea may be pushed into a tricky situation of having to choose between the two major super powers on thorny issues.China's Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming said in a recent interview that Beijing will explain to Seoul the national security law in detail, adding they trust that they'll gain Korea's understanding and support.