Photo : YONHAP News

Parents have become increasingly anxious after the nation saw suspected cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children(MIS-C) amid the reopening of schools.Quarantine authorities said Tuesday that they found two suspected cases in a teenager and child aged under ten, just a day after the government launched a surveillance system for the condition.Children or teens with this syndrome mostly suffer from high fever, rashes and eye congestion. In serious cases, it could lead to death.Cases of MIS-C have been reported in 13 countries, including those in North America and Europe.The cause of the illness has yet to be identified but many suspect it could be related to COVID-19 as many patients with MIS-C tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, there is currently no clear scientific evidence linking the two.