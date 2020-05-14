Prime Minister: Gov't to Inspect Logistics Centers of Online Retailers

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says the government will discuss measures for logistics centers of online retailers and inspect such facilities in regard to a fresh COVID-19 cluster that started at a Coupang center.He made the remark on Friday during a meeting at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, adding that distancing in daily life is facing serious challenges. Chung said inattentiveness is threatening the safety of citizens in Seoul and the surrounding areas.The prime minister also called on quarantine authorities and local governments to identify facilities that have enclosed spaces like logistics centers and inspect their quarantine status.He also urged businesses to provide quarantine support for day workers.While Chung previously chaired meetings at the headquarters twice a week after the nation eased up its social distancing campaign, from Friday the prime minister will increase the meetings to three times a week in light of the new COVID-19 cluster centered in the metropolitan area.