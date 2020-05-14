KCDC Sees Low Possibility of Infections through Coupang Deliveries

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid the growing number of coronavirus cases linked to a Coupang logistics center in Bucheon, quarantine authorities have ensured chances are low COVID-19 will spread via the e-commerce operator’s deliveries or delivery workers.Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) Director Jung Eun-kyeong said during a media briefing on Friday that the possibility of Coupang delivery drivers being infected by the cluster outbreak or the likelihood of them spreading infections is not considered high.She pointed to the short period of time the virus remains viable in the air, but stressed they would monitor all potential risks for the time being.The number of infections linked to the distribution center rose to 102 as of 12 p.m. on Friday, only five days after the first case was confirmed. Among them, 72 are people who worked in the building. Health authorities have been examining all the workers to try and determine how the virus came to spread.