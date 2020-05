Photo : YONHAP News

A new mixtape released by Suga, a member of the K-pop boy band BTS, has ranked seventh on the UK's Official Albums Chart, one of the two major global pop music charts along with Billboard in the United States.Suga's second mixtape released on May 22 titled "D-2" was number seven on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 released Friday, the highest ranking ever by a solo Korean musician.Official Charts confirmed that Suga is now the first ever Korean solo artist to land a Top 10 album in the United Kingdom.The album's main track "Daechwita" has also ranked 68th in the Official Singles Chart Top 100.BTS topped the Official Albums Chart earlier this year with its fourth regular album "Map of the Soul: 7" released in February. The album's title track "ON" also went on to rank 21st on the Singles Chart.