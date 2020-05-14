Ruling Party Submits Request to Convene Assembly Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has submitted to the National Assembly Secretariat a letter of request to convene an extraordinary session on Friday, enabling the start of the new parliament's term.DP spokesperson Park Sung-joon told reporters Tuesday that all party members have agreed to go ahead and elect the DP's share in Assembly leadership, including speaker and deputy speaker, regardless of whether an agreement is reached with the main opposition.DP Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon said the public is calling for a working parliament and his party is by all means determined to open the 21st National Assembly on the date stipulated by law, which is Friday.The floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party Floor, Joo Ho-young, criticized the DP's move to convene an extraordinary session, saying all dictatorial governments in history have stressed the rule of law.Joo said he wants to remind the DP that numerous regimes fell due to arrogance and boast of power. He noted that in the past, when the DP held minority seats in parliament, there were no unilateral openings of the Assembly and urged the DP to engage in negotiations.