Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in called for stronger efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as clusters of infections involving logistics centers, private educational institutes and religious facilities in the Seoul metropolitan area are putting the entire nation at risk.On his social media account on Wednesday, Moon highlighted the need for enhanced quarantine measures. He said the commonality among these clusters is that they've emerged from enclosed spaces where people are crowded together, making them vulnerable to infection.Moon also urged the public to avoid small religious gatherings, which carry a high risk for mass infections, referring to a recent outbreak linked to a church in Incheon.The president reiterated his call for voluntary efforts to adhere to distancing in daily life guidelines, stressing the virus does not overlook the carelessness of individuals.