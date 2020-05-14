S. Korea Reports 2.35% Mortality Rate from COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s mortality rate from COVID-19 is two-point-35 percent as of 12 a.m. Thursday.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said out of 11-thousand-629 cases confirmed since the nation's first outbreak on February 19, 273 have died from the virus.The country’s once-epicenter of the outbreak, Daegu, topped major cities and provinces with 188 deaths, or 68-point-nine percent of the death toll, while its neighboring North Gyeongsang Province trailed with 54 casualties.The average age of the deceased were 77-point-five, with those aged 65 or older making up 86-point-eight percent of the victims.Men showed higher mortality rates on average at two-point-98 percent versus one-point-89 percent for women.By age, the death rate was less than one percent for those in their 50s or younger but the figure rose to two-point-seven percent for those in their 60s and surged to 10-point-89 percent for those aged 70 or older.All but five of the victims had underlying medical conditions before contracting the disease, including cardiac infarction, stroke, hypertension and diabetes.Those who died at institutional facilities including hospitals and nursing homes accounted for 54-point-nine percent of the total deaths.