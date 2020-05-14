S. Korea Reports 39 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally hits 11,668

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 39 additional COVID-19 cases, including 34 in the Seoul metropolitan area.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Friday that with the additional cases, the national tally reached eleven-thousand-668 as of 12 a.m.By infection route, all but five of the new cases were local transmissions with one of the five imported cases detected at an airport quarantine booth.Thirty-four cases were from the greater Seoul area, including 15 in the capital city, 13 in Gyeonggi Province and six in Incheon.In particular, quarantine officials have grown concerned over rising cases involving a firm that sells health products to the elderly called “Richway.” So far, the number of COVID-19 infections connected to the firm based in Seoul’s Gwanak District is estimated at 13.The number of COVID-19 cases related to small church gatherings in Seoul and surrounding areas also continue to rise, with the related cumulative figure posting 66 as of 12 a.m. Friday.The number of church-related transmissions stand in the 30s and 40s for the fifth consecutive day.