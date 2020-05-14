S. Korea Reports 51 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added 51 more coronavirus cases on Friday, raising the accumulated total to eleven-thousand-719.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Saturday that forty-two of the new cases were reported in the capital Seoul area and eight are imported from overseas.The daily tally has ranged from 30 to 50 in recent days, but 51 is the highest count since late last month.In particular, a cluster outbreak connected to Richway, a Seoul-based health product retailer that specializes in door-to-door sales for mostly elderly consumers, has led to 34 cases so far. Twenty-five of those are elderly patients.No new coronavirus deaths are reported, leaving the death toll at 273 with a mortality rate of two-point-33 percent.Twenty-five more people have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, raising the number of cured patients to ten-thousand-531, accounting for nearly 90 percent of all cases.Over 900 patients are still being treated.The health authorities urged residents in the capital area to refrain from going to crowded places and religious gatherings.