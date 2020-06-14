S. Korea's Military to Respond Strongly to N. Korea's Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has vowed to respond strongly to any provocation by North Korea amid heightened tensions after the North blew up the inter-Korean liaison office on Tuesday.Seoul's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the military is closely watching the movements of North Korean troops around the clock, keeping a staunch readiness posture to prevent the escalation of a military crisis.The ministry stressed that the South Korean military will respond strongly if North Korea engages in any military provocation.Orders have reportedly been issued for military commanders to keep their places, enhance readiness and closely monitor the North Korean military.In particular, the South Korean military is closely watching movement in the border area to prepare for any sudden military moves.The military said no unusual movements of North Korean troops have been detected so far in border areas along the western sea border, the Military Demarcation Line and front line guard posts.