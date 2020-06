Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has launched a trilateral dialogue platform to assist the country's travel, hotel and duty-free industries which have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.The social dialogue apparatus opened on Friday under the wing of the Presidential Economic, Social and Labor Council and will assess employment and business conditions in those industries to search for sustainable ways to retain jobs.The constituents intend to discuss measures not only for regular workers, but also for contract workers who are more vulnerable to downsizing measures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Also to be addressed by the new body are measures to enhance the overall competitiveness of South Korea's tourism and service industries.