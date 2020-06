Photo : YONHAP News

The government has advised state-run enterprises to cut performance-based bonuses for executive-level employees by 10 percent or more to help overcome the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.Under the decision by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Friday, the threshold of performance-based bonus cuts will be raised to 15 percent at finance-related public organizations.Those state-run enterprises will be encouraged to compensate a portion of the cut bonuses by providing affected workers with coupons aimed at revitalizing regional economies.