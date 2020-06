Photo : KBS News

​A partial solar eclipse will take place on Sunday.In Seoul, the rare phenomenon where half of the sun is obscured will begin at 3:53 p.m and last until 6:04 p.m.The height of the partial eclipse will be at around 5:02 when 45 percent of the sun's mass will be hidden.Sunday will mark the largest partial eclipse since May 21 in 2012, when 80 percent of the sun was not visible.People in western Africa, eastern Europe, northern India, China and Taiwan will be able to witness an annular eclipse, when the Moon covers the Sun's center, leaving the outer edges ​visible to form a bright ring, known as an annulus.Experts have cautioned that people must wear protective gear when viewing the eclipse to prevent damage to the eyes.