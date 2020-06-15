Rare Solar Eclipse to be Visible in S. Korea Sunday Afternoon

Menu Content

Write: 2020-06-21 14:04:57Update: 2020-06-21 14:08:45

Photo : KBS News

A rare partial solar eclipse will be visible in South Korea on Sunday.

In Seoul, the partial eclipse will be visible for over two hours from 3:53 p.m. as the moon moves between the Earth and the sun. The height of the partial eclipse will be at around 5:02 with the moon obscuring 45 percent of the sun.

From the country's southern island of Jeju, a larger eclipse could be seen with 57-point-four percent of the sun to be obscured at 5:07 p.m.

Sunday will mark the largest partial eclipse since May 21, 2012, when 80 percent of the sun was not visible.

The Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute advised people to use telescopes and glasses with solar filters to observe the celestial event, warning that direct observation could lead to blindness.

The institute and the Gwacheon National Science Museum plan to broadcast the eclipse live via YouTube and Facebook.
