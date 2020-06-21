Gyeonggi Gov. Asks for Police Investigation into Leaflet Organizations

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung has requested police to look into four organizations that send anti-North Korea leaflets on suspicions of fraud and misappropriation.Lee announced on Tuesday that he made the request to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and the Gyeonggi Bubku Provincial Police Agency.The Gyeonggi Province said the four organizations repeatedly and continuously take part in activities that cause inter-Korean conflict and harm national security.The province claimed the organizations receive donations through activities that appear to promote human rights in the North. However, in reality they are suspected of printing leaflets that only insult the North while pocketing the donations, which translates to fraud.The province also raised suspicions of the organizations receiving improper funds that could harm national security and of misappropriation, pointing out it’s uncertain just how they used donations.