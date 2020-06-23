N. Korean Leader Suspends Military Action Plans against S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly chaired a preliminary meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday and decided to suspend "military action plans" against South Korea.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Wednesday, the commission assessed the recent developments on the Korean Peninsula and suspended military action plans brought forth at the fifth meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission by the General Staff of the Korean People's Army.The KCNA said that the meeting also discussed documents outlining measures for "further bolstering the war deterrent of the county."The videoconference came after North Korea threatened to take a series of retaliatory steps against South Korea over Seoul's failure to stop North Korean defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the North.Last week, the General Staff said that it would send troops to the Mount Geumgang tourist zone and the Gaeseong Industrial Complex. It also said it will restore guard posts removed from the Demilitarized Zone and resume all kinds of regular military exercises near the inter-Korean border.North Korea recently reinstalled military propaganda loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border, while reporting that it is preparing to send around 12 million anti-Seoul propaganda leaflets via some three-thousand balloons.