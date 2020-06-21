Prime Minister: S. Korea to Join Global Campaign for COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatments

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has vowed South Korea's active participation in a global campaign to coordinate the development of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.The prime minister made the vow on Saturday during a virtual meeting jointly organized by the European Commission and international advocacy organization Global Citizen.In a video message, Chung said that South Korea is aware that global solidarity and cooperation is the best way to overcome the pandemic.He said that Seoul will actively join the global coordination to ensure the development of vaccines and treatments and universal access to them.Chung said that South Korea has provided 100 million dollars worth of humanitarian assistance for countries facing difficulties securing masks and testing kits.The meeting was held to raise funding to support health organizations and ensure access to coronavirus-related resources for all.World leaders and representatives from some 30 countries attended the meeting, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.