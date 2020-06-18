S. Korea Adopts 3-Level Social Distancing Scheme

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will adopt a three-level social distancing scheme amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters on Sunday announced a plan to divide its social distancing drive into three phases depending on the severity of the outbreak.The current phase, which was formerly known as "distancing in daily life," is at Level 1, which is implemented when the number of virus cases remains below 50 and is manageable by the medical system.The government plans to apply Level 2 distancing measures if daily infections exceed 50 for 14 straight days but remain below 100, and Level 3 measures if daily infections exceed 100.Under Level 2, all indoor events with 50 or more people and outdoor events with 100 or more people will be banned. Under Level 3, all meetings of ten people or more will be banned and all students will be prohibited from going to schools.