Politics

Gwangju City Govt. Upgrades Social Distancing to Level 2

Write: 2020-07-02 08:15:57Update: 2020-07-02 09:58:22

Photo : YONHAP News

The Gwangju city government has decided to upgrade its social distancing to level two after reporting 32 cases of coronavirus in five days. 

The city government made the decision on Wednesday after an emergency meeting with over 20 related organizations, including police, educational and district offices. 

The nation recently classified social distancing in three stages according to the severity of COVID-19 infections. 

As the southern city upgraded the phase-one social distancing by one notch, all indoor events with 50 or more people and outdoor events with 100 or more people will be banned. 

Art museums, galleries, concert halls and public libraries operated by the local government and public agencies will be closed from Thursday to July 15. Door-to-door sales will also be banned.
