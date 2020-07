Photo : YONHAP News

In light of recent tension with North Korea and the resignation of Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, President Moon Jae-in announced new appointments to his national security team on Friday.Former lawmaker Park Jie-won was named the new head of the National Intelligence Service, while the current director, Suh Hoon, has been tapped as the president’s new national security adviser.The president has also appointed four-term ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Lee In-young as unification minister.Former presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok and former national security adviser Chung Eui-yong have been named special advisers to the president on foreign affairs and national security.