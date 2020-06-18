Ultrafine Dust Levels in S. Korea Dwindles Significantly in 1st Half of 2020

Photo : YONHAP News

The level of ultrafine dust particles in South Korea has significantly declined in the first half of this year compared to the same period of 2019.The Environment Ministry said Friday that there were 49 “good” days in the January-June period in terms of ultrafine dust concentration levels, up 75 percent compared to the same period last year. “Good” days refer to periods when levels of particles smaller than two-point-five micrometers in diameter drop below 15 micrograms per cubic meter.The number of “bad” days, or periods when the levels are 36 micrograms per cubic meter or higher, dropped by 61 percent to 15 days while there was only one day with at least 51 micrograms per cubic meter in the cited period compared to 15 days a year earlier.The average ultrafine dust level across the nation stood at 21 micrograms per cubic meter, down 28 percent on-year.The ministry attributed the reductions to a series of policies and measures put in place to control air quality, while also crediting diminished economic and social activities due to the COVID-19 outbreak.