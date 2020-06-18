N. Korea Calls for Carrying out Leader's Order for 'Maximum Alert' against COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has called for the implementation of leader Kim Jong-un's order that the country exercise "maximum alert" against the COVID-19 pandemic.Kim issued the order during a ruling party politburo meeting Thursday, criticizing negligence and passivity among officials, and violation of the rules amid the protracted outbreak.The Rodong Sinmum, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said on Sunday that all people should carry out the decisions made in the politburo meeting regarding the discussed coronavirus responses.Expressing concerns about the relaxed atmosphere, the paper said that in a situation where the prospect of resolving the risk is uncertain, the country should maintain "maximum alert" without complacency or a slackening attitude.It went on to call for "absolute" obedience to anti-virus regulations and orders.The paper also urged officials and workers to accelerate the construction of the Pyongyang General Hospital, which is currently underway in the capital.