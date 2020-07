Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Triathlon Association has permanently expelled the head coach and a teammate of Choi Suk-hyeon, a triathlete who took her own life last month after reportedly enduring years of abuse.Six members of the association’s fairness committee made the decision on the coach, Kim Gyu-bong, and a senior athlete after seven hours of deliberation on Monday.It is the maximum punishment that the association can impose. It also slapped a ten-year suspension on another member of the semi-pro club at Gyeongju City Hall.The punishment came ten days after Choi's death.The head coach and the two senior athletes appeared before a parliamentary committee on Monday and denied the allegations made against them.