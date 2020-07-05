Menu Content

US to Force Out International Students Studying Online Only

Write: 2020-07-07 09:21:37Update: 2020-07-07 09:59:24

The U.S. government reportedly announced that international students will not be allowed to stay in the country if their institution is holding online-only courses this fall.

According to AFP, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement on Monday that foreign students on F-1 and M-1 visas must leave the U.S. if all of their classes are moved online for the fall semester.

The statement said those students who face such a situation must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction, to remain in lawful status. 

The immigration agency said those who violate the rules may face immigration consequences including the initiation of removal proceedings. 

The move is expected to impact South Korean students who are currently studying or plan to study in the U.S., where many classes have gone online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
