Justice Minister Presses Chief Prosecutor to Follow Orders in 24 Hours

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae says Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has until Thursday morning to respond to her demand to back off from an investigation involving a ranking prosecutor close to him. In a statement on Wednesday, Choo says she will wait until 10 a.m. to hear the “wise judgment” from the chief prosecutor.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Tensions have further intensified between Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl over the minister's command and control of the prosecution.Choo on Wednesday issued a statement, cornering Yoon to reveal by ten o'clock the next day whether he will follow her recent instructions and back off from a high-profile case involving his political ally.While giving a 24-hour ultimatum, the justice minister said she hopes the chief prosecutor will make a wise decision.Coming on the heels of an ongoing rift over the administration's campaign to reform the prosecution, the two have been on a collision course over the case of a Channel A reporter, who is accused of pressuring an inmate for a list of politicians his company purportedly lobbied.The reporter allegedly boasted of his ties with a ranking prosecutor close to the prosecutor general while seeking incriminating information on former Health Minister Rhyu Si-min, a retired progressive politician of the ruling camp.As the chief prosecutor attempted to convene his own expert advisory panel to weigh the merits of the case, the justice minister sent a memorandum to Yoon last week, ordering him not to make the case his business.Wednesday's ultimatum came as the chief prosecutor has remained mum for nearly a week on Choo's demand to abort the planned formation of the panel.Though appointed prosecutor general by President Moon Jae-in, Yoon has been attacked by critics as a barrier to prosecutorial reform efforts as his active investigation into Choo's predecessor Cho Kuk contributed to his resignation.Choo's exercise of her jurisdiction over the prosecution sparked backlash among senior prosecutors.With some arguing that her intervention in prosecutorial leadership is illegal, Choo cited Article Eight of the Public Prosecutor’s Office Act, claiming that she has jurisdiction and political responsibility over the prosecutor chief.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.