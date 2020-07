Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will wrap up his three-day visit to South Korea on Thursday and fly to Japan.On the last day of the trip, Biegun will reportedly visit the presidential office in Seoul to meet with new national security adviser Suh Hoon to discuss ways to resume dialogue with North Korea.The deputy secretary is scheduled to have lunch with employees of the U.S. Embassy in Seoul and depart for Japan in the afternoon from Osan Air Base, south of Seoul.Biegun, who arrived in South Korea on Tuesday, met with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young and Seoul's nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon on Wednesday.