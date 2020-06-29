Menu Content

Gov't to Fine-tune New Real Estate Measures before Announcement

Write: 2020-07-09 18:55:19Update: 2020-07-09 18:57:25

Photo : YONHAP News

The government, ruling party and the top office plan to have final coordination on Friday before announcing what are believed to be significantly strengthened measures to rein in rising housing prices. 

According to the Democratic Party’s Policy Committee Chief Cho Jeong-sik on Thursday, the ruling bloc made the decision in a joint emergency meeting earlier in the day. 

Cho said the prospective measures will be fine-tuned one last time on Friday morning, then followed by an economic-related ministerial meeting before being announced jointly by related government agencies. 

The latest anti-speculation package, which is also expected to be announced on Friday, reportedly centers on raising the comprehensive real estate holding tax for multiple homeowners. 

Cho said the new measures will definitely raise the comprehensive tax rates but did not elaborate.
