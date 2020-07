Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China have agreed to increase the number of flights between the two nations this month.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Sunday that Seoul and Beijing have agreed to expand the number of flights between the two nations from the current ten per week to 20.Currently, ten South Korean and Chinese carriers operate one flight a week, respectively, in accordance with Chinese aviation authorities' measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.Korean airlines currently serve just three routes from Incheon to Shenyang, Changchun and Weihai.The ministry said that this month, Korean airlines will resume services on routes to Nanjing, Guangzhou, Xian and Shenzhen. It added that South Korea is in talks with China to resume flights on an additional three routes.