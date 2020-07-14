Investigation Pending on Possible Leak of Information to Late Mayor

Photo : YONHAP News

An investigation into when and how late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was made aware of the criminal complaint filed against him by his former secretary is set to be launched.The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office ordered the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Thursday to look into four complaints urging prosecutors to investigate officials of the National Police Agency, presidential office and Seoul Metropolitan Government on suspicions of leaking confidential information on public service.The district office is mulling whether to personally look into the complaints or order a police investigation into the matter.The complaints were submitted by two civic groups, an organization of conservative lawyers and the main opposition United Future Party.The complaints also called on the prosecution to examine allegations that Seoul government officials knew about Park’s sexual crimes but did nothing and even concealed such acts.Suspicions emerged that the late mayor knew about the complaint beforehand as he took his own life only a day after it was filed.The police and the top office have said they did not inform Park while the Seoul government said it was not even aware of the complaint.