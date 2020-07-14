Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Investigation Pending on Possible Leak of Information to Late Mayor

Write: 2020-07-16 14:30:41Update: 2020-07-16 14:56:45

Investigation Pending on Possible Leak of Information to Late Mayor

Photo : YONHAP News

An investigation into when and how late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was made aware of the criminal complaint filed against him by his former secretary is set to be launched.

The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office ordered the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Thursday to look into four complaints urging prosecutors to investigate officials of the National Police Agency, presidential office and Seoul Metropolitan Government on suspicions of leaking confidential information on public service. 

The district office is mulling whether to personally look into the complaints or order a police investigation into the matter. 

The complaints were submitted by two civic groups, an organization of conservative lawyers and the main opposition United Future Party. 

The complaints also called on the prosecution to examine allegations that Seoul government officials knew about Park’s sexual crimes but did nothing and even concealed such acts. 

Suspicions emerged that the late mayor knew about the complaint beforehand as he took his own life only a day after it was filed. 

The police and the top office have said they did not inform Park while the Seoul government said it was not even aware of the complaint.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >