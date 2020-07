Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China will hold a new round of negotiations on their free trade agreement(FTA) regarding the service and investment sectors this week.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said the two sides will begin a four-day virtual meeting on Monday to expand the scope of the bilateral trade pact originally signed in 2015.About 20 trade officials from both countries will reportedly attend.Seoul and Beijing have held seven rounds of formal negotiations to better cover the service and investment sectors and increase business opportunities for both sides.The ministry plans to focus its efforts on advancing negotiations in the sectors of service, investment and finance, as well as market opening, in the upcoming meeting.