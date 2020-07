Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Do-hwan of a semi-pro triathlon club at Gyeongju City Hall, who was a teammate of late triathlete Choi Suk-hyeon, testified that Choi was physically assaulted at least once a week.Kim testified on Wednesday in a parliamentary hearing on the violence the athlete allegedly endured before ending her own life last month.Kim, who himself is one of the alleged abusers, said the physical and verbal abuse from Coach Kim Gyu-bong, teammate Jang Yun-jung and the so-called “team doctor” Ahn Joo-hyeon occurred at least once a week.The triathlete also admitted to striking Choi on the back of her head during training in New Zealand in 2016.Both the coach and Ahn have been arrested on assault charges, while the coach and Jang have been banned for life by the Korea Triathlon Federation.