S. Korea: N. Korean Report on Defector Likely to be True

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military is looking into reports a North Korean defector recently sneaked back to the North into Gaesong, seeing high chance of Pyongyang's claims to be true.The North's official Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday that a North Korean defector with suspected coronavirus symptoms had crossed the military demarcation line to return home.The Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday the South Korean military is in the process of verifying details in close collaboration with related agencies, such as the route and date of the alleged crossing. No comment yet on whether the person had coronavirus symptoms, as Pyongyang has claimed.The military is reportedly looking into the possibility that the person had checked areas in Ganghwa Island in Incheon before crossing the border into the North.The military is examining the possibility the double defector could be a 24-year-old man who fled to the South in 2017.