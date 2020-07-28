DP, UFP See Gap in Approval Ratings Narrow to a Decimal Point

A survey on political parties’ approval ratings has found that the gap between the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and main opposition United Future Party(UFP) is no bigger than a decimal point for the first time ever.
Pollster Realmeter surveyed one-thousand-510 adults nationwide between Monday and Wednesday and found that the DP’s approval rating stood at 35-point-six percent. That’s down two-point-seven percentage points from last week.
The UFP’s approval rating climbed three-point-one percentage points to 34-point-eight percent. The figure is the highest to be posted since the creation of the party.
The difference between the two parties’ ratings amounted to point-eight percentage points, marking the first time for such a gap to drop to a decimal point.
In particular, the survey found that in Seoul, the UFP’s approval rating was higher than that of the ruling camp.
Meanwhile, the survey also found that President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating slipped one-point-nine percentage points to 44-and-a-half percent.
The survey commissioned by TBS had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.