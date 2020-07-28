DP, UFP See Gap in Approval Ratings Narrow to a Decimal Point

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey on political parties’ approval ratings has found that the gap between the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and main opposition United Future Party(UFP) is no bigger than a decimal point for the first time ever.Pollster Realmeter surveyed one-thousand-510 adults nationwide between Monday and Wednesday and found that the DP’s approval rating stood at 35-point-six percent. That’s down two-point-seven percentage points from last week.The UFP’s approval rating climbed three-point-one percentage points to 34-point-eight percent. The figure is the highest to be posted since the creation of the party.The difference between the two parties’ ratings amounted to point-eight percentage points, marking the first time for such a gap to drop to a decimal point.In particular, the survey found that in Seoul, the UFP’s approval rating was higher than that of the ruling camp.Meanwhile, the survey also found that President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating slipped one-point-nine percentage points to 44-and-a-half percent.The survey commissioned by TBS had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.