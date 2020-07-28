Seoul's NSC Discusses Emergency Assistance for Lebanon

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office on Thursday discussed providing assistance for Lebanon after deadly explosions at a Beirut port earlier in the week.Cheong Wa Dae’s National Security Council held a meeting of its standing committee presided over by National Security Office Director Suh Hoon and discussed the possible provision of emergency assistance through the Dongmyeong Unit stationed in Lebanon.Around 280 South Korean soldiers have been dispatched with the unit assigned to carry out United Nations peacekeeping operations.Seoul’s deliberations came as the number of deaths from Tuesday’s massive blasts in the Middle Eastern country has risen to 135, with more than four thousand injured.The NSC also discussed the recent situation on and around the Korean Peninsula as well as Seoul’s responses to international conflicts involving major countries, such as tension between the U.S. and China.