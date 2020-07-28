Prototype Released for Domestic Fighter Jet Radar

Photo : YONHAP News

A prototype of an advanced radar system to be placed in the country’s indigenous KF-X fighter jet was presented in a ceremony on Friday.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) held the event for the prototype of the active electronically scanned array(AESA) radar in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.The move comes after development for the radar began four years ago amid concerns that such efforts would be impossible without the transfer of core technologies from abroad.Described as the eye of a fighter jet, an AESA radar is essential equipment for distinguishing enemy planes in aerial warfare and detecting targets on land.The prototype will be loaded onto the first prototype of a KF-X fighter jet which is set to be released in the first half of next year.The government plans to complete the development of the indigenous fighter jet by 2026.