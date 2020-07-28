Justice Minister Urges Prosecutors to Prioritize Political Neutrality and Public Interest

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae has called on prosecutors to maintain political neutrality.In a meeting with senior prosecutors on Monday to mark the recent reshuffle she carried out, Choo urged them not to be lean in favor of the incumbent government, but to ensure that their actions and decisions focus on the interests of the public.The minister was, however, quick to add that they should not be loyalists to their organization either, saying the prosecution’s practice of going easy on its members damaged the public trust in them.Her remarks came after the reshuffle conducted last Friday drew criticism from some observers for promoting pro-government figures and demoting close aides to Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl, with whom she has been engaged in a power struggle over prosecution reforms.The minister justified the reshuffle saying it followed a fair review to select those suitable for the task of carrying out prosecution reforms.