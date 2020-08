Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations said it's ready to support North Korea's response to areas hit hard by recent heavy downpours.UN spokesperson Stephane Jujarric revealed the position on Tuesday during a regular press briefing, while commenting on flooding in Bangladesh and India.The spokesperson said the Korean Peninsula has also experienced heavy rainfall and in North Korea, the unusually heavy rain this month has resulted in flooding.He added that the UN team is in contact with authorities and stands ready to support its response to the most vulnerable communities if required and requested.According to South Korea's Unification Ministry, more than 850 millimeters of torrential rain hit the Pyonggang area in the North's Gangwon Province from August 1 to 6.